Shefali Shah Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares 'side Effects Song'

Versatile actress Shefali Shah is the recent celebrity to get the first dose of the COVID vaccine. The Delhi Crime actress took to Instagram and shared a picture and penned a "side effects song" that was originally written by her make-up artist Pallavi Symons. Through the poem, she spoke about witnessing mild side-effects of the vaccine and also urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Shefali Shah receives COVID vaccine

The actress mentioned that she got 'fever chills' and it's multiplying every second. Shefali also showed her excitement for the second jab even after going through such side effects. Apart from this, in the comment section, the 48-year-old actress gave a detailed description of her health and wrote, " Hi guys Thanku. Yes, I did get fever chills body ache n weakness n pain in the arm. I got the works."

Apart from Shefali, actress Renuka Shahane and husband Ashutosh Rana also received their first dose of the vaccination on April 6. The actress shared a picture of the two receiving their first jab at BKC Jumbo COVID hospital in Mumbai. She had captioned the post and wrote, "For better service of BKC Covid Vaccination Center @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia. Special thanks to all the medical doctors and nurses of Kovid Vaccination Center Folded hands Today we took the first dose of vaccination. Get vaccinated and wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized."

Apart from the above stars, previously Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, and others received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. Meanwhile, on the work front, after receiving love and appreciation for her drama series Delhi Crime at the International Emmy Awards last year, the actress’s debut directorial venture, Someday has been selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival’s International Short Film & Video Competition. The short film, directed by Shefali, has been shortlisted in the finalist category of the Oscar-accredited film festival and will undergo the final round of judging next week.

(Image credit: AP/ PTI)