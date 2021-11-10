Shefali Shah Launching New Restaurant 'Jalsa' In Gujarat; Teases 'something Is Cooking'

Dil Dhadakne Do star Shefali Shah is all set to venture into the hospitality business with a restaurant, Jalsa, which will be opening soon in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The actor is reportedly collaborating with Neha Bassi, who is in the hospitality industry for more than two decades. Shefali took to her official Instagram handle and has given her fans and followers a sneak peek into her restaurant. She has shared a series of pictures and also penned a long note sharing her excitement for the restaurant.

Shefali Shah all set to open 'Jalsa' restaurant in Ahmedabad

Taking to Instagram, Shefali Shah posted three pictures where she can be seen happily decorating and cooking for her restaurant. In the first picture, the 49-year-old can be seen cooking and flashing her bright smile, while the second and third snaps show her painting a tree with pink flowers. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Somethings Cooking!!! Ready to serve in 2 days!"

The Delhi Crime actor also penned a long note for her second post describing her restaurant. She captioned it as, "Have been dying to share this with you and it’s here finally. A labour of love, laughter, joy, food, friends and family in abundance. With one day to go I welcome you to “JALSA” Wish us with your love and blessings and your presence cause no ‘JALSA’ is complete without you. @jalsa.lets.celebrate Gulmohur Park Mall, Satellite Road, Ahmedabad."

Looking at the snaps and the official page of the newly-opened restaurant, it is quite evident that the recipes, presentation, decor, cutlery, and every other element are personally supervised by Shefali. The actor has been involved in designing the interiors and has painted a few of its walls by herself. Sharing her own recipes, she has also worked closely with the chefs of Jalsa.

A glimpse of Shefali Shah's Jalsa restaurant

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Shefali has a busy schedule with several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Darlings, which is also Alia Bhatt's foray into production. The actor will also appear in several other projects like Doctor G, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, Human which is helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and the much-awaited sequel of Netflix's Delhi Crime.

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial