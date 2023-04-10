Shefali Shah On Being Touched Inappropriately: The Incident Struck Straight...

Shefali Shah recently recalled a "shameful" act she went through in an earlier phase of her life. She revealed that she was once touched inappropriately in a crowded place. In an interview with Smita Prakash, the actress said that the incident made her feel like "crap."

Shefali joined Smita for an ANI podcast and talked about her breakthrough performance in Mira Nair's directorial Monsoon Wedding (2001). In the movie, she essayed the role of a girl who was sexually abused in her childhood. While talking along the lines of the film, the Darlings actor said that everyone has gone through such things. She recalled an incident where she was touched inappropriately while walking in a crowded market. The actress further stated that she felt "crap" about it. "And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn't say it was guilt but it's just shameful."

'The incident struck straight inside me'

When Smita Prakash asked Shefali Shah about wondering if she did anything to invite the act, the actress said, "Yes, I agree with you. A lot of people think, did I do anything? You feel guilty, and shameful and you feel bhool jaao (forget it). Shove it under the carpet kind of thing. Honestly, I don't think I gave it so much thought that it's an important conversation to speak. It was just something struck straight inside me and the entire film."

More about Monsoon Wedding

The storyline of Monsoon Wedding revolved around the romantic entanglements between people as family members arrive in Delhi to attend a wedding. The film was premiered in the Marché du Film section of the Cannes Film Festival in 2001. Moreover, the film was also nominated for Golden Globe Awards and bagged the Golden Lion award at the Venice International Film Festival. Apart from Shefali Shah, the film also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Vasundhara Das, Vijay Raaz, Rajat Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and Soni Razdan among others in pivotal roles.