Shefali Shah On Her Earliest Memory Of Films: I Would Sit On Stairs And Watch Movies

Shefali Shah has always been vocal about her love for films. The claim stands supported by the diverse array of films she chooses to be a part of. In a recent interview, Shefali elaborates on this sentiment while also sharing an anecdote from her childhood years.

On her younger self's love for films

Shefali candidly elaborates how during her childhood years, her family were not really film enthusiasts which is why her opinion on the kind of films she preferred or did not want to watch was not really a point of discussion. Some films however, she says, were absolute must-watches and hence the family trooped to the theatres to watch them. She recalls, "When there weren't any seats available, I would sit on the stairs and watch the film - entirely mesmerised by the scenes".

On becoming an actor

Shefali also surprisingly revealed that she had no plans, whatsoever, of becoming an actor. She had simply never considered the profession as a plausible life long career. She instead harboured aspirations to be a neurosurgeon or a stewardess. The closest she had imagined herself to the performing arts was dance and singing - but acting was never on her mind. However, that is the profession which worked out for her.

Shefali's 2022 through films

Shefali has spent her 2022 providing her audiences with a diverse array of films to chose from. Her portrayal of Rukhsana in Jalsa played on the dilemma that comes with difference in status combined with similar motherly instinct. She also won the Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for her role. Shefali's Shamshunissa in Alia Bhatt's maiden production Darlings was a dark comedy take on domestic violence. She also starred as Dr. Nandini Srivastav in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G.

Shefali's 2022 through television

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi has proven to be one of her most meomorable characters - Delhi Crime has released 2 seasons thus far with the first also winning an Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020. While the second season was released in 2022, Netflix recently announced an incoming third season. Shefali also starred in medical thriller Human as Dr. Gauri Nath.

