Shefali Shah Reveals Her Favourite Actors And There's None From Bollywood

Shefali Shah took to her Instagram to answer some of the questions asked to her by her fans. Among fans who sent in their questions, one happened to ask her who her favourite actress is and she gave a list of names. However, no Bollywood actor made it to the list of her favourite actors.

In Shefali Shah's Instagram story, she shared a question that was asked to her and it read, “Your favourite actress? New/Old” and Shefali wrote that Meryl Streep, Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet, and many others feature in the list. During the question-answer session, Shefali also mentioned her favourite shows and the list includes Delhi Crime, When They See Us, Chernobyl, Narcos, Broadchurch and many more.

During the question-answer session, Shefali also answered some other interesting questions asked by her fans. One of her fans asked, “what is the important thing you look for in a character you are offered to play?” Shefali answered, “It has to hit me hard in my gut. If it consumes me when I read it, then it becomes my calling.” Another fan asked, “how are you spending your quarantine days?” The Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote, “Reading, writing, studying (scripts), cooking, watching shows doing nothing.”In relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, a fan asked, “what keeps you positive in this situation ma’am.” Shefali wrote that she is positive due to the fact that her family is safe and healthy. She also added that she is grateful for that.

Shefali Shah's movies

Shefali Shah made her debut in the year 1995 with the movie Rangeela, where she had a minor role. In 1998, she played a supporting role in the movie Satya and garnered lots of praises from the audience and critics alike. Shefali went on to appear in movies like Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, Kartik Calling Kartik, and Once Again. She made a name for herself when she played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix Original series Delhi Crime. She was applauded for playing the complex character with pure passion. Shefali Shah’s most recent venture was the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, in which she appeared in the short story Ankahi opposite Manav Kaul. Shefali Shah's upcoming movies include a Disney+ Hotstar web series called Human. She will also be seen in the movies Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and in Darlings with Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHEFALI SHAH/INSTAGRAM

