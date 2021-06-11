Shefali Shah Reveals Secret Behind Mastering Iconic Cake Eating Scene In 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Shefali Shah is often seen interacting with her fans on social media. The actor recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle. During the session, one of the fans asked her how she managed to master the cake eating scene in Dil Dhadakne Do. Take a look at what the actor had to say about the specific scene from the movie.

Shefali Shah talks about her cake eating scene in Dil Dhadakne Do

Shefali Shah in Dil Dhadakne Do was seen portraying the role of Priyanka Chopra's mother Neelam Mehra. The character Neelam is an elite class woman who stuffs cake in her mouth during a stressful scene. One of the fans asked her about her messy cake-eating scene and wanted to know how she prepares for scenes like this one. Shefali shared a still of the particular scene and mentioned that one should "feel it, not act it".

Another fan asked how did she master the scene in the film. Shefali replied by saying that she cannot master any scene. She does what she has to do for the scene and lets the director decide if they like the shot or not. Here are Shefali Shah's Instagram stories.

Image source: Shefali Shah's Instagram

Image source: Shefali Shah's Instagram

About Shefali Shah's movie, Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a 2015 comedy-drama film that focuses on the Mehras, a dysfunctional family. The Dil Dhadakne Do cast features Shefali Shah, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Actors like Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, Parmeet Sethi, Dolly Mattoo and Manoj Pahwa are seen playing supporting roles. Most of the film was shot on the Pullmantur Cruises ship MS Sovereign.

Shefali Shah on the work front

Shefali Shah's movies like Gandhi, My Father, Karthik Calling Karthik, Brothers, 15 Park Avenue and many more have garnered her immense popularity. The actor was recently seen in the Netflix original anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. She portrayed the role of Natasha who meets a mute man and falls in love with him. She was seen alongside Manav Kaul in the film.

Image: Still from Dil Dhadakne Do

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.