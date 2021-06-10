Shefali Shah Shares A Throwback Pic As She Can't Wait To Get Back On The Sets

Shooting in India has been restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it resumed for a few months with the makers following all the safety protocols, the government put a stop to filming again as coronavirus cases surged in the country. Now, actor Shefali Shah has expressed her desire to visit any of her sets after a long hiatus.

Shefali Shah wants to go back to any of her sets

Shefali Shah recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle stating she wants to resume work. The actor shared a throwback picture from the Delhi Crime series. She is seen in her character's costume as a police officer and entering the vanity van. Shefali wrote that she cannot wait to get back on set, and not particularly of Delhi Crime but on any set. Check out Shefali Shah's Instagram post below.

Shefali Shah's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left red heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. Some even mentioned that they cannot wait to see her on-screen again. Take a look at a few replies below.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime played the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika Chaturvedi. The crime drama series is based on the real case that took place in India in 2012 and shook the nation. It shows the aftermath of the heinous incident where the DCP is tasked to find the culprits responsible for the assault and death of the female victim. The cast includes Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Denzil Smith, Avijit Dutt, Gopal Datt, Jaya Bhattacharya, and others.

Created, written, and directed by Richie Mehta, the series was developed by Laurence Bowen and Toby Bruce. The first season consists of seven episodes. It received immense praises from the viewers for its plot, performances, and premise. Delhi Crime won the Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2020, becoming the first Indian series ever to achieve this feat. Netflix has renewed the show for a second season with the main cast returning.

