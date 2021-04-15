Shefali Shah Thanks Her 'marvel Team Of Magical Women' For Making Her 'look & Feel Good'

All actors' styling team has an important role to play in dressing them up and making them look dynamic. Recently, Bollywood actor Shefali Shah shared a couple of pictures with her styling team and thanked them for dressing her up each time. She called described them as her ‘marvel team of magical women’.

Shefali Shah's Instagram post for her styling team

The first picture is a selfie that Shefali clicked with her girl gang wherein the ladies are all smiles for the camera. In the second picture, her team is flaunting the awards won by the Delhi Crime actor. Shefali penned a lengthy caption for her team and wrote, “We as actors get too much credit for looking good. Atleast I do. But believe me the credit of looking good in my case goes to my mental marvel team of magical women. I would never ever have been called a style diva if it depended on me alone. I’d probably have been called the pyjama phantom (read ghost) but definitely not a style diva if it was left on me”. She tagged her wonder women and further wrote, “Who not only make me look good but more than that make me feel good". She also wrote that they are talented, fabulous at their jobs.

As soon as Shefali Shah's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment on all nice thighs about her. Many lauded her appreciation post for her team while several others showered love on her team as well. Check out their reactions below:

Shefali is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans. The 48-year-old actor is busy promoting her film and has been sharing her various looks from its promotional events on Instagram. Earlier as well, she shared a picture of her getting styled by her team. She is wearing a white frill-sleeved dress and her hair is styled in waves. Shefali’s look is accessorised with a multi-chained necklace.

Shefali Shah's upcoming movie

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology film that tells the story of four women and their struggles with relationships. Shefali plays the role of a mother in the film who is trying to teach sign language to her husband so that he, too, can communicate with their daughter. She meets a man who communicates using sign language and a connection is established between the two. This film is slated to release on April 16.

