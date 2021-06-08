Shefali Shah Wishes Husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah With A Trip Down Memory Lane

Shefali Shah and husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah are one of the longest-standing couples in Bollywood. They both are from the film industry with Shefali Shah working in front of the camera and Shefali Shah’s husband working behind. The two share two sons whom they have raised together. On June 8, 2021, Shefali Shah took to Instagram as her husband celebrated his birthday. She shared a number of pictures that were much like a trip down memory lane, capturing most of their happy moments together. She also shared why she would always choose him to be her life partner in every life despite all the ups and downs.

Shefali Shah's wish for her husband

Shefali Shah shared a series of pictures of herself with her husband. The first picture was from the day the two tied the knot. Shefali Shah’s husband can be seen putting vermillion on her head while she looked down with a smile on her face. The next few pictures seem to be paparazzi shots that have been taken without the couple being aware. There are a few pictures where Shefali Shah and her husband are on the red carpet while dressed up for some event. The last two pictures that she has shared seemed to be the most recent of the lot with the couple smiling into the camera, posing happily.

Shefali Shah’s caption stated that no matter what happened in life, she would always choose her husband as her life partner. She said, “Through thick and thin, more hair, less hair, past present future, ups and downs, fights and making up, understanding and misunderstanding, weakness to strength, disdain to love, agreements and disagreements, from good cop to bad cop... I wouldn’t choose anyone else”. She ended her caption by wishing her husband a happy birthday.

Shefali Shah’s fans and followers chimed in with their own wishes for Shefali Shah’s husband. They all wished him a very happy birthday. People also commented on how real the couple was and how strong their bond was. Others commented on the pictures remarking on their beauty and how they complimented each other perfectly.

IMAGE: SHEFALI SHAH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.