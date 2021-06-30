Shefali Shah Wraps Up The Shoot Of Her Web Show 'Human'; Says 'letting Go Is Never Easy'

Shefali Shah is all set to star in an upcoming web series named Human, which will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor has recently wrapped up the filming for the same and taking to Instagram, she penned a long note describing her shooting journey. She also admitted that letting go is never easy for her.

Shefali Shah pens a note for the cast and crew of Human

On Instagram, Shefali posted a series of BTS pictures featuring the cast and crew and captioned her post by writing, “Letting go of a part, a story a life and all the people involved is never easy. And this is yet another very difficult wrap. The parts I play and the project becomes my baby and the entire team a family. Sharing the same passion, dedication, obsession and love for one singular vision. And with each passing day this family only got stronger.”

Further, she went on to appreciate everyone and wrote, “A huge thank you to my directors who have been extremely receptive to what I envisioned of the character they wrote. I turned her diametrically opposite to what was written. And yet they welcomed her with open hearts and minds. And I feel proud to be a part of their vision and creation.”

Shefali also thanked cinematographer Sirsha Ray and said that the world he has created through his lens is something unseen yet. Then, she went on to thank the young girls and boys of the crew along with the makeup and hair artist. She expressed gratitude towards the people who took care of her on the set and the ones who provided them with healthy and delicious food.

She continued to write, “I cant begin to cover all names but I take with me immeasurable memories of joy and passion of these incredible HUMANs. Who have enriched me more than I can say. P.S. These pictures are taken in a bio bubble & strict covid protocols are being maintained on set.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah made her film debut in 1995 with the movie Rangeela and went on to appear in films such as Satya, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Karthik Calling Karthik, Dil Dhadakne Do and many more. She is most famous for the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Emmy winning Netflix Original show Delhi Crime and was recently seen in the Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans.

