Shehnaaz Gill Sings Sunidhi Chauhan's 'Lae Dooba' Song; Leaves Her Fans Spellbound | Watch

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys a huge fan following especially on social media, never misses a chance to update everyone about her day-to-day activities. Gill rose to fame following her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13, which was the most-viewed and hit season in the history of the reality show, and managed to garner unexpected rankings on the TRP charts. Recently, the actor-singer took to on social media to share a new video of herself singing the song 'Lae Dooba' from the film Aiyaary.

Shehnaaz Gill sings a song 'Lae Dooba' from Aiyaary

In a video shared by the actor-singer, Shehnaaz Gill can be heard singing inside a recording studio. The song was originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and music by Rochak Kohli. Shehnaaz shared the video with five stars in the caption. The Bigg Boss 13 fame was seen without makeup, wearing a black and white crop top and pants, as she sings the Sunidhi Chauhan song.

As the video surfaced on the internet, many users came up with their views. A user wrote, "So soothing voice". A second user called her, “You are a multi-talented girl.” A person even thanked Shehnaaz for attempting Sunidhi's song, “Thank you so much for this.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is set to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's next which will feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be joining hands with actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill