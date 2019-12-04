Shekhar Kapur Back With A New Project 'Ibis Trilogy', To Adapt Amitav Ghosh's Trilogy

Veteran actor Shekhar Kapur is back with yet another project with Michael Hirst. The 73-year-old actor will reunite with the Elizabeth writer for a new series titled Ibis Trilogy. This series is expected to be based on novelist Amitav Ghosh's historical fiction trilogy by the same name.

Ibis Trilogy will be the third project that Shekhar Kapoor and Michael Hirst have worked together on. Shekhar Kapur's films with Michael Hirst include ventures titled Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007). Hirst has been roped in to write the screenplay of the series. Kapur took to his Twitter handle to make the official announcement.

Check the official Tweet here:

Really excited by the script by Micheal Hirst for IBIS Trilogy. Micheal and I last worked together on Elizabeth, and since then he has become the world’smost successful series writer on TV https://t.co/lz5v6Jb501 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 4, 2019

Michael Hirst Signs on to Write Endemol Shine's 'Ibis Trilogy' – Variety https://t.co/CDogvlx6TR — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 4, 2019

Hirst is very well known for his body of work, with shows like Vikings and The Tudors. He will be drafting the screenplay of the series which is an adaptation that portrays the lives of various characters against the backdrop of the narcotics trade between Britain, India and China. The series is reportedly based on one of the most popular Indian authors, Amitav Ghosh's creation Ibis Trilogy which details the opium wars among Britain, India and China in the mid-19th century. Ghosh's trilogy begins with Sea of Poppies, continues with River of Smoke and concludes with Flood of Fire. This series, which will be directed by Shekhar Kapur, will be co-produced by Endemol Shine Group's Artists Studio, Endemol Shine India and DoveTale Media, who had reserved the rights to the books.

