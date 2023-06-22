Shekhar Kapur Recalls How Masoom Almost Failed, Says 'halls Were Completely Empty'

Shekhar Kapur, the renowned filmmaker, recently revealed the profound impact that the critically acclaimed movie Masoom had on his career, admitting that it nearly brought his journey in the industry to an abrupt halt. Released on October 21, 1983, Masoom featured the remarkable performances of Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles, captivating audiences with its mesmerizing blend of music and drama.

3 things you need to know

Masoom was an adaptation of the novel titled Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal that released in 1980.

The screenplay, lyrics, and dialogues were penned by Gulzar.

Shekhar Kapur marked his directorial debut with Masoom.

Shekhar Kapur recalls how the halls were empty during screening

The critically acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur recently took to his Instagram handle to share an anecdote about his debut directorial film Masoom. He narrated his ordeal and said that the distributors loved his film when they watched it. However, after the film was released in theatres, no one came to watch it and the halls were completely vacant.

(Shekharn Kapur with the young star cast of Masoom. | Image: Shekhar Kapur/Instagram)

Kapur vividly remembered the disheartening experience of witnessing an empty cinema hall, with only a young couple, uninterested in the film, present alongside him. The lack of audience engagement extended beyond the opening day, as Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and even Tuesday saw a similar absence of viewers.

The situation took a grave turn when the distributors contacted Kapur, delivering the devastating news that Masoom would be pulled from theaters. Despite acknowledging the film's quality, the distributors informed him that theater owners had decided to remove it due to the persistently low turnout of audiences.

Shekhar Kapur's Masoom goes housefull

Amidst the despair of thinking his filmmaking dreams were shattered, Kapur sought solace by indulging in street food at Hill Road. However, the following day, a phone call from his uncle Vijay Anand turned the tide. Anand requested ticket arrangements, revealing that the theatre was now full. Kapur, astonished by the sudden turn of events, hurried to the theatre on Thursday and was greeted by a queue of eager moviegoers.

(Shekhar Kapur posing with the Masoom stars. | Image: Twitter)

To this day, Kapur remains perplexed about what transpired between Wednesday and Thursday. He speculates whether the stars aligned differently or if word of mouth spread rapidly. Regardless, the immense relief washed over him as Masoom created history, sparing him from having to return to his previous career path as a Chartered Accountant.

Reports suggest that Kapur is currently involved in the development of a sequel to Masoom titled Masoom...The New Generation. While details regarding the film's plot and production remain under wraps, the title implies a connection to the characters from the 1983 film. However, it remains uncertain if Naseeruddin Shah and the other original cast members will reprise their roles in the sequel.