Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Is Dyslexic: Numbers Made Little Sense

Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed that he suffers from dyslexia and attention deficit disorder. The Mr India director opened up on Twitter about his struggles. He asked his followers, those who are artists, poets or musicians, if they also suffer from the condition.

Shekhar also shared that he hated mathematics as a kid. However, he started loving visual mathematics because of artificial intelligence. He concluded his tweet by saying that with dyslexia, “numbers made little sense”. Check out his tweet below.

Lessons of Life : I’m completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists poets musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you?



With #AI I’ve developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths…ofcourse ! With #dyslexia numbers made little sense — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 8, 2023

Shekhar Kapur said in the tweet, originally from 2018, that he is “completely dyslexic and has intense ADD,” and was thankful that there were no special schools when he grew up. The Mr India director also expressed that if he was in any such institution, he would never have been rebellious. Shekhar also shared that his struggles helped him make films be creative.

He also retweeted a fan’s tweet, who praised him for his work in Bollywood. The fan wrote, “Sir..what you lost with dyslexia, u gained with creativity! Who can EVER forget Phoolan Devi, Mr India and now WLGTDWI?? You were, are and will ALWAYZZ b a TRUE legend." Check out the tweets below.

Lessons of Life : I am completely dyslexic and have intense ADD. I don’t know what else! Thank God there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. They would have beaten out all the rebellion in me. Certainly would not have made any films. Or been creative. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 27, 2018

Sir..what you lost with dyslexia, u gained with creativity! Who can EVER forget Phoolan Devi, Mr. India and now WLGTDWI?? You were, are and will ALWAYZZ b a TRUE legend!! 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/rbPeMB0ZHY — i (@iamthatttttt) May 8, 2023

What is Dyslexia?



Dyslexia, as per Mayo Clinic, is a learning disorder which affects language-related tasks such as reading or writing. It involves “difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words”. Dyslexia is also referred to as a reading disability and manifests itself due to how the language processing areas of an individual are developed.