Shekhar Suman Latest To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Dose; Shares Advice Amid 'rising Cases'

While more and more celebrities of the film industry getting caught in the COVID-19 web, many of them are also taking the vaccination. The latest to do so was Shekhar Suman. The actor urged all others who are eligible for the vaccine to take the vaccine shot.

Shekhar Suman takes vaccine shot

Sharing a photo of the doctor injecting the vaccine on him, Shekhar Suman wrote that he took his first dose of Covishield vaccine at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The Bhoomi actor addded that with the 'rising cases of corona', it was important for all those eligible to take the vaccine to protect oneself and ‘protect others.’

The other celebrities of the film industry to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine include Anupam Kher, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, among others. They will be required to take the second vaccine dose too for full potential of the vaccine. Recently, Paresh Rawal was one to be diagnosed with COVID-19 between the interval.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest number of cases in the span of 24 hours on Monday with 1,03,558 new infections. On Tuesday, the number of cases recorded was 96,982.

More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours on April 5, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry. As on day-80 of the vaccination drive (April 5), a total 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for 1st dose while 4,00,461 beneficiaries received the 2nd dose, according to the data updated at 7 am. "This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far," the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)