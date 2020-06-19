Fan Asks Shekhar Suman, 'Do You Still Dream Of Joining The Parliament?'; Actor Replies

Shekhar Suman on Thursday took his fans and followers on a nostalgic ride. Sharing the Candidate's Identity Card from 2009, Suman wrote 'Thank you Patna, Thank you Bihar'. For those unaware, Suman had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok sabha polls against his Bollywood friend and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib constituency.

A fan asked if he still dreams of joining politics? To this, Suman said, "Not at all☺let me enlighten you... I was unwilling to fight the elections but I finally agreed for two reasons..firstly I wanted to serve the ppl of Bihar, secondly, my father was very ill in Patna and I thought I wd get to spend enough time with him." [sic]

Another fan said she wonders why actors join politics, and Suman answered saying, "Isliye ki wo apni achchaiyon se politics ki dasha aur chavi dono sudharein aur wakai mein dil se aur poori imaandaari se logon ki madad kar sakein.But the truth is i'm not cut out for politics.And i never wanted to contest." [sic]

A fan also asked, "Any plan of returning to politics?". Suman wrote, "No plans as such ..but then you never know." [sic]

Quite a privilege..Thank you Patna..Thank you Bihar. pic.twitter.com/6ZZ6kPbrzh — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2020

In September 2012, Suman announced that he has quit the party. "I have already resigned from the primary membership of Congress because of my preoccupation in Bollywood. I don't think I have time ... I cannot engage in party works and thus I decided to quit," he had then said.

He had then said that he was just unfit for doing politics and also felt that the Congress had not fielded appropriate candidates in the elections to the state assembly at that time.

काश आप चुन लिए जाते — Dr Pradeep Kumar (@jagarpk) June 18, 2020

Kaash..i was so determined to do smthg good for my hometown.Their loss! — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2020

Shekhar Suman Opens Up About Importance Of 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' Re-run

Shekhar Suman, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, spoke about how he feels about Doordarshan’s decision to re-run Dekh Bhai Dekh. He added that he is extremely happy with the decision and said that he has a lot of emotional attachment to the show. He even recalled how people would keep asking him about the show whenever he would step out.

When asked whether re-runs of Dekh Bhai Dekh would make sense in an era of OTT platforms like Netflix, Shekar Suman added that people who have not watched the show are missing out. He even went on to add that classics remain classics no matter what. He even said that the nostalgic value attached to Dekh Bhai Dekh is like wine, “the older they get, the better they are”.

