Shekhar Suman Remembers Elder Son Aayush On His Birth Anniversary, Shares Video

Actor Shekhar Suman on April 3 took to his Twitter handle to remember his older son Aayush Suman on his birth anniversary. Suman shared a video that showed their son's portrait with a lamp next to it.

"Alka n i lost our angel Aayush who was born on the 3rd of April. We miss him terribly n yearn for him. Remembering him with lots of love.plz keep him in ur prayers," Suman wrote. Ayush was diagnosed with endocardial Myofibrosis. He was born in 1983 and Shekhar and his family got to know about his disease in late 1990. He lost his son after four years of struggle, on July 22, 1994.

Shekhar Suman’s throwback moment with elder son

A much younger and casually dressed Shekhar Suman holding his little one’s hand was a delight sight in the throwback photo. The Movers & Shakers star stated that the black-and-white moment was from his second film after his debut Utsav, in 1984, at the Film City in Mumbai.

With my elder son Aayush on the sets of my second film after Utsav at the film city.#beautiful memories#throwback pic.twitter.com/xtJMn8hAFc — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 23, 2021

Recently, the memory of his son’s death had been brought up in a media report, that not just mentioned about the death, but erroneously claimed that Adhyayan Suman had ‘committed suicide.’ Shekhar Suman had then fumed over the report and warned of a legal notice, and also sought an apology.

Shekhar Suman had been one of the celebrities who had strongly backed the ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput. He had then shared that the late actor, also of Patna origin like him, was like a ‘son’ to him, while sharing Adhyayan’s battles with depression too.

On the professional front, Shekhar Suman, whose last film was Bhoomi, had hosted a show on the Bihar elections a few months ago.