'Sherni' Actor Vidya Balan Opens Up About Facing Sexism From Men And Women

Vidya Balan was recently seen in Sherni, a film that featured her as a brave forest officer. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the film not only throws light into the man-animal conflict but also dives deep into the usual patriarchal notions in every sphere of life that society holds onto. In a recent conversation with Mid-day, the actor opened up on how she was at the receiving end of sexism from both men and women. She also explained how she had to put conscious efforts to free herself from prevailing misogynistic ideas as well.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Vidya Balan spoke about the times when she faced sexism. She said during the conversation that sexism is not only about how men treat women. She said it is also about the mindset that women have as a result of their deep-rooted conditioning. She went on to say that she has faced sexism from men, women, and herself. Sometimes, she underestimated herself because she is a woman. She added that over time she realised there was a way out. She said that she does not have to hold herself back because of her gender.

Talking about the great response she has received after the release of the movie Sherni, Vidya said that it is overwhelming to receive so many messages. She added that she chooses the stories that she wants to tell. Her choice of films is not based on what the audience will like. If the audience likes her choice, she says it is a form of gratitude. Vidya added that everyone who says they make films for themselves and not the box office is not truthful.

During the conversation, Vidya Balan also spoke about the impact the film has had on her. She said that it has made her realise how humans have been taking the environment for granted. She said that everyone has read about global warming and climate change but being a part of the story of Sherni has impacted her more than reading about climate changes.

Vidya Balan made her debut in television with the famous 1995 serial Hum Paanch. She played the role of one of the sisters of the Mathur family, Radhika. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Parineeta opposite Saif Ali Khan and garnered lots of praises for her acting skills. She went on to be a part of major films like Guru, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Paa, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Begum Jaan, Tumhari Sulu, Mission Mangal and many more.

