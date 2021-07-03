'Sherni' Composers Naren, Benedict Discuss How OTT Helped Artists Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor, an Indian-British composer duo, have recently collaborated on a number of OTT projects, including 'Sherni' and 'Ray'. According to them, artists have benefited greatly from digital platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTT Platforms- A great help

"Working with OTT platforms for up to 12 months has been glorious for us in some ways. This just lately gave us the chance to showcase our work in a pandemic scenario as some tasks continued in post-production from home throughout 2020 and when attainable others began or completed offshoots,'' the duo stated.

They also added, “So despite the fact that theatrical releases stopped, we’re lucky that we are able to proceed to launch our music via some actually thrilling tasks like 'Sherni', 'Hungama Hain Kyon Barpa' at Ray and 'Vishanu' and 'Chand Mubarak' in 'No Pause'."

While discussing on how they manage to collaborate despite the geographical differences, the duo stated, "During this time, we've been largely separated by geography, but this is nothing that new for us. Though we spend much time in the same room, we've also always worked remotely, having originally initiated our long collaboration, between London and Mumbai."

"The separation and change in timezones can actually provide a useful and interesting creative situation, as it gives distance and continually allows for very different, fresh perspectives to be shared. The timezone change can actually allow for more flexible, potentially longer working days at times - where one is asleep the other is working on some material and so on." Besides 'Sherni' and 'Ray,' the two are also noted for their compositions in 'Paatal Lok,' 'Chintu Ka Birthday,' 'Sheela,' Ghoul, and Betaal.'

