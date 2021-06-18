'Sherni' Review: Netizens Share Mixed Reactions For Vidya Balan's New Thriller

Sherni is the latest venture of Amazon Prime India, which has brought back Vidya Balan on screen after a brief gap. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the plot showcases the work of a forest officer (played by Balan) with an element of suspense and thrill. While the movie has been streamed on the OTT platform only a short while ago, the audience has already taken to social media to share their feedback on it. Following are a few responses given by netizens on the film, along with other interesting details about its star cast.

Sherni review by netizens

Filmmaker Amit Masurkar has captured the life of a jungle from the point of focus of a forest officer in his latest flick. The subject hasn’t quite been focused on Indian cinema in the past, which had created quite a lot of anticipation among the audience. The anticipation is visible by the early reactions that netizens have shared only a short while after its release. The film appears to have garnered an overall positive response by the viewers, who have cited their appreciation for the unconventional idea that has been brought on the screen.

What a great movie! Not meant for masala movie lovers. — prudhvi nadh (@prudhvinadh1) June 17, 2021

I saw it. It's really good. Worth watching!❤️ — Kanchan Sharma (@Kanchan686) June 17, 2021

Watched first half of #Sherni. So far it’s good. Characters could’ve been written better. All of them are black and white characters. Sharad saxena’s character was shown unnecessarily negative. so far it’s less about Tiger and more about politics #SherniOnPrime #shernireview — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) June 18, 2021

Paisa vasool movie as it’s Two in one



when you watch this movie you will get a feel of watching a documentary on tigers



#SherniReview — Manoj 🇮🇳 (@pattaazhy) June 18, 2021

This is a serious issue and should be taken up with responsibility #AnimalRights man animals #conflict — Anandita vaidya (@AnanditaVaidya) June 17, 2021

Some netizens praise the storyline of the movie, noting that it was not for the people who love ‘masala’ films. Some of them also made sure to pay compliments to Vidya Balan’s acting performance. However, there were a few who did not quite enjoy the concept. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the film, calling it “boring” and “not worth a watch”. While the unconventional idea has not been received well by some, the movie has managed to entertain a bigger chunk of its viewers who have given it a thumbs up.

Boring Movie — Yash Manglani (@YashManglani17) June 17, 2021

Not a worth watch👎 — Coma Last Knock (@ComaLast) June 17, 2021

Climax could have been better — Prakash Nayakoji (@PNayakoji) June 17, 2021

Enjoyed SHERNI, though I'd have liked bolder casting. Review: https://t.co/PYQsGuZfdS — Uday Bhatia (@yooday) June 18, 2021

Finished just now. What an amazing movie!! Loved it. — Arit Kumar Ghosh (@itsme_arit) June 17, 2021

Masurkar had recently divulged a few interesting details about the film in his interaction with Hindustan Times. He revealed that it was Vidya Balan herself who was first finalised in the Sherni cast. She was the first actor who he had approached for the role and emerged successful at the beginning itself. He also opened up on the similarities between this film and his previous venture Newton starring Rajkummar Rao. The filmmaker said that the resemblance is purely a “co-incidence”.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'SHERNI'

