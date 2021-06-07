'Sherni' Trailer Shows A Glimpse Of How Vidya Balan Manages To Break Sexist Stereotypes

The makers of Sherni, an Amazon Prime film starring Vidya Balan, recently released its trailer. In the film, the actor portrays an IFS (Indian Forest Service) official, and the plot appears to revolve around the fragile and much-disputed balance between humans and animals. Vidya as the protagonist battles sexist preconceptions in the trailer to overcome obstacles in both her professional and personal life. She appears to be in fine form as she prepares to track down "an unsettled tigress" who has caused a ruckus in the neighbourhood, both literally and symbolically. While residents in the surrounding neighbourhoods are anxious about their safety, officials discuss the threat posed by an agitated tigress on the loose.

Sherni trailer sees Vidya Balan mitigating stereotypes

The oﬃcial two-line summary for the movie is as follows: A disillusioned forest officer (Vidya Balan) leads a group of rangers and locals on a mission to capture an uneasy tigress while overcoming a slew of natural and man-made hurdles and challenges. Vidya is renowned for playing deep, multifaceted women on the big screen, and this appears to be another juicy character for her to milk. Other outstanding artists such as Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, and Ila Arun are joining her on this adventure. Vidya Balan's movie sees her in an avatar where she is completely de-glammed and plays the part of a small town ranger.

Speaking about the role, Vidya Balan shared that she found the role completely fascinating from the very moment that she had read the script, The Indian Express notes. She said that the character was so far removed from her own reality that she could not help but be drawn to it. She revealed that her character was a woman of few words, but many dimensions. According to her, the film touched upon sensitive topics ranging from mutual respect to co-existence. She said it was not only about finding harmony with the animal world, but also within the human world. She said she was excited to bring such a unique film to the Indian audience and that too on a portal that was accessible to everyone. She hoped that everyone would enjoy the film and its nuances.

