‘Shershaah’: Actor Anil Charanjeett Shares Thrilling BTS Video Of Iconic War Scene

The popular Bollywood film, Shershaah based on the life of the Kargil warrior, Capt Vikram Batra, has been receiving amazing reviews from the audience and critics. As the lead actor, Sidharth Malhotra has recently been sharing behind the scene glimpses from the film, his co-actor, Anil Charanjeett also gave a thrilling sneak peek of behind the scenes of a stunt scene.

Shershaah BTS

Shershaah actor, Anil Charanjeett recently took to his Instagram handle and added a stunning piece of video from behind the scenes of the film in which he can be seen performing a war scene with a gun in his hand. As he had earlier posted a video clip from BTS, he stated in the caption that this one was ‘Behind the scenes 2’ from the film, Shershaah. Stating further about the scene, he wrote, “Once the camera is on and the explosions are set even if your gun stops working in the middle of the shot you have to continue the same way like the battlefield, you don’t stop."

The actor even dropped in a cool picture of himself with the Shershaah actor, Sidharth Malhotra in which he can be seen sporting a black tee while the latter was seen wearing an open green shirt with a white tee inside.

As Anil Charanjeett had worked with Sidharth Malhotra in two films in these eight years, he reminisced how they still didn’t have each others’ phone numbers. He further shared a note while complimenting his Shershaah co-star and wished him all the success.

Here’s what he wrote after enjoying at the success party of their film- “8 years and 2 films, we still don't have each others no, no birthday wishes and happy new year... We just meet, we work, we celebrate. Last night after party we hugged each other and said lets do a hat-trick. For me whoever doesn’t give up irrespective of criticism and failure and constantly moves forward is a shershaah and this time you did it and how 🇮🇳 you are one of the sweetest actors I have worked with, stay the way you are bro @sidmalhotra wishing all the love and success for you."

IMAGE: ANIL CHARANJEETT INSTAGRAM