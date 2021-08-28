'Shershaah': Jubin Nautiyal Talks About Success Of His 'special' Song 'Raatan Lambiyaan'

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was released on August 12 and received positive feedback from the critics especially for the acting of the lead actors and the movies music score. The movie's romantic ballad song Raatan Lambiyan depicting the love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema was a super hit and also broke the record for the most number of streams in a week on the music streaming platform Spotify, in India. Jubin Nautiyal, the voice behind the romantic ballad opened up about the success of the song and said that it was a 'special song'.

Jubin Nautiyal talks about his song 'Raatan Lambiyan' from Shershaah

Jubin Nautiyal who is basking in the success of his new song Raatan Lambiyan from Shershaah opened up about the song's popularity. In an interview with Outlook, the singer said that the was special and the emotions attached to it were very raw and very pure. He added that he was so excited to see people like the song and the song would get even bigger and will become a part of people’s lives. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and also sung by Asees Kaur and featured Sidharth and Kiara as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Nautiyal further said that it was an absolute honour to be a part of the film because it told the audience the story of an Indian Army Officer. Jubin added that he had a lot of respect for the soldiers, and the armed forces of India and called himself a 'true patriot.' The singer shared that he had recorded the song before the pandemic began and during that period of time he was longing to sing a romantic song.

More about Shershaah

Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in the Indian Army's history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie featured Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra along with Kiara Advani in a lead role. The movie also features Ankita Goraya and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles. Shershaah was all set to have a theatrical release in July this year, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year.

Image: Jubin Nautiyal and Sidharth Malhotra Instagram