Shershaah Vs LOC: Kargil's Cpt Vikram Batra: Abhishek Bachchan Replies To Fan's Comparison

Vishnuvardhan's forthcoming biographical war film Shershaah continues to create a major buzz after its trailer launch on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Netizens and celebrities appeared impressed with the brief look of the movie while some applauded the cast's remarkable performance. Shershaah would not be the first Bollywood movie to depict the heroic story of war hero Capt. Vikram Batra as J. P. Dutta's LOC: Kargil showed Abhishek Bachchan in the role of the Kargil war hero.

Shershaah VS LOC: Kargil's portrayal of Vikram Batra

Featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, Shershaah's trailer showed off the zealous performance of the actor. J. P. Dutta's LOC: Kargil had Junior Bachchan playing Captain Vikram Batra's role which also gained massive recognition for the actor. Inevitably, the netizens were quick to compare the two actors and their portrayal of the same role. Taking to their Twitter, one fan complimented the trailer of Shershaah voiced his opinion on Abhishek Bachchan portraying the character better than Sidharth Malhotra.

#ShershaahTrailer is awsm. No offense to Siddharth malhotra (awsm actor did a good job ) but I think @juniorbachchan played Capt. Vikram batra (pvc) way better in #LocKargil movie. (Was more energetic especially in that dialogue - ye Dil mange more , Durga Mata ki jai) — Yuvraj Digvijay (@Ydigvijay8) July 25, 2021

Just watched #ShershaahTrailer starring @SidMalhotra but wanna tell everyone that No one can match effort/energy putten by @juniorbachchan in 2003 LOC:Kargil movie. He is the one and only reel life Vikram Batra. Always gives goosebumps while seeing and listening his dialogue. — Abhishek Kumar Pandey (@juniorpandeyg) July 25, 2021

In a similar fashion, another fan believed that no one can match Junior Bachchan's energy and performance in the movie. He also wrote, 'He is the one and only reel life Vikram Batra. Always gives goosebumps while seeing and listening to his dialogue'. Abhishek Bachchan took notice of these tweets and replied with folding hand emojis to the fans' comparisons.

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 25, 2021

More on Abhishek Bachchan in LOC: Kargil

Released on December 12 in 2003, LOC: Kargil is one of the longest movies made in Bollywood with a run time of of 4 hours and 15 minutes. With a huge ensemble cast of Bollywood actors, the movie featured Sanjay Dutt, Amit Behl, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon and Saif Ali Khan. The movie got mixed reviews from the audience and the critics.

Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah

Gearing up for a release on August 12 this year on Amazon Prime Video, Vishnuvardhan's war film features Sidharth Malhotra along with Kiara Advani, Ankita Goraya and Shataf Figar. The trailer was released on July 26 and was met with a positive response on social media. Sidharth Malhotra is set to play the lead role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother in the movie.

