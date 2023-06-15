Shiamak Davar Shares Throwback Photo With Tom Cruise From Mission Impossible Set

Why you’re reading this: Shiamak Davar shared a picture with Hollywood star Tom Cruise on Instagram and expressed excitement over watching his new film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. Davar and Cruise collaborated on the 2011 film Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in Dubai.

3 things you need to know

Shiamak Davar choreographed a dance scene in Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

Paula Patton and Anil Kapoor also featured in the film's scene.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 will release on July 14.

Shiamak Davar's Nostalgic Reflections on Working with Tom Cruise

Shiamak Davar, took a trip down memory lane as he shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring him with Tom Cruise. Like fans around the world, Davar is waiting to see his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 on the big screens. Davar also wished him luck for the upcoming film.

(Shiamak Davar shared picture with Tom Cruise | Image: Shiamak Davar/Instagram)

Describing the experience of working with Cruise, Davar wrote, "Working with Tom Cruise was a special delight. His work ethic is spectacular, and it was a true honour. To choreograph one of the biggest film franchises and represent Indian choreography on a global level has been an honour. I wish him all the best for Dead Reckoning Part One."

Shiamak's Collaboration with Tom Cruise

Shiamak Davar’s association with Tom Cruise goes back a few years when they met during the shooting of the 2011 spy thriller Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in Dubai. During the three-day shoot, Davar choreographed one of the film’s dance sequences at the party towards the pre-climax. The scene featured Tom Cruise, Paula Patton and Anil Kapoor, where Davar seamlessly blended his unique Indo-contemporary dance style with Hollywood’s aesthetics.

Apart from his association with the MI film, Davar has recently been involved in several prestigious projects. He choreographed the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2023 Indian Premier League, captivating audiences with his exceptional and elaborate dance routines. Furthermore, he also choreographed the opening ceremony of the inaugural Women's Premier League in March 2023, further cementing his status as a highly sought-after choreographer.