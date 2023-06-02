Tom Holland Reacts To Being Called 'young Tom Cruise'

Tom Holland recently reacted to being called the "younger version" of Hollywood star Tom Cruise. Fresh off from celebrating his birthday, the Spider-Man actor arrived at the premiere of his upcoming show The Crowded Room. At the red carpet, he was asked about his similarities and comparison to Cruise. Holland said it was a huge compliment for him.

In a media interaction at the red carpet, Holland was asked how he managed to remain so humble as other young actors on the set consider him their role model. He replied, “It’s not something I actively try to do. I just love people, I love my castmates. I love that we have young actors stepping on the set for the first time. I remember what that was for me and I am so proud I got to be a part of it with them.” Further, he was told that his fellow cast members compared him to Tom Cruise. The actor exclaimed, “Wow. That's a compliment I will take that.”

Tom Holland turns 27

A day prior, Tom Holland celebrated his 27th birthday. The Marvel star penned a thank you note to the people who sent him birthday messages. Attaching the “sexiest picture” of himself with the note, he wrote, "Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive." In the image, he could be seen in swimwear, along with a vest, helmet and goggles, and holding water shoes in his hand.

Holland stars as Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room. He plays a young man who is detained for his involvement in a shooting in 1979. His character progressively divulges information about his frail psyche to an interrogator, played by Amanda Seyfried. The show also features Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane in major roles. The Crowded Room will make its AppleTV+ debut on June 9. Next, Holland will be seen in Beneath a Scarlet Sky, as well as a yet-to-be-titled biopic of Fred Astaire.