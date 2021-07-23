Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence After Raj Kundra's Arrest In Porn Case; Shares Defiant Quote

Shilpa Shetty has broken her silence three days after husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for his involvement in a pornographic content circulation racket. As Raj Kundra continues to be in Police custody, Shilpa Shetty has taken to Instagram and issued a rather defiant message over her husband's arrest.

The actor has shared James Thurber's quote that reads, "Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness."

"We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one," it read further.

"The place we need to be is right here, right now - not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is."

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it added.

Shilpa Shetty's first response after Raj Kundra's arrest:

Raj Kundra pornographic content racket

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on Monday night. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday addressed a press conference and made shocking revelations on the matter.

While addressing the press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe said struggling models and artists were allegedly lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes.

Bharambe said Mumbai Crime Branch registered an offence on February 2021, in the Malvani police station regarding the filming and publishing of certain pornographic movies, against the wish of the actors.

"During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artists and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," the CP informed.

The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. So far, 9 producers have been arrested in this regard, including Roha Khan, her husband, Gehna Vashisht, Tanveer Hashmi, and one Umesh Kamath. During the investigation, it was found that Kamath was heading the India operations of a company named 'Viaan', owned by Raj Kundra. According to the police, Kamath operated mobile applications running the porn racket and also handled pornographic content for Kundra's company.

According to Bharambe, Raj Kundra's firm Viaan was linked to another firm named 'Kernin' based in London. Kernin owns the 'Hotshots' app, which publishes nude content based on subscription. While both Kernin and Hotshots were registered in London, all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai.

During the course of the investigation, the Police found documentary and electronic evidence which led to searching Raj Kundra's office where the Police recovered further incriminating content leading to his arrest.

Raj Kundra and another accused Ryan Tharp were remanded to 3-day police custody by the Mumbai court in connection with the porn film racket which ends on July 23.

