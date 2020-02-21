Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra blessed with a baby girl, name her Samisha Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have become parents for the second time. The couple welcomed a daughter who they have named Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Samisha was born on February 15.

The couple shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the baby holding her parent’s finger, they wrote how their prayers were answered, and how they were ‘thrilled’ with gratitude to announce the arrival of their ‘little angel.’

Raj wrote how happy he was to share the news about welcoming the ‘newest member of the family.’

Here's the post

Shilpa termed her as the ‘Junior SSK in the house😇’ while explaining the meaning of her name, ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have” and Misha in Russian meant ‘someone like God’ and called her ‘Goddess Laxmi.’

Here's the post

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra got married in 2009. They welcomed their first child, a son named Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012.

