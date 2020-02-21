The Debate
Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra Blessed With A Baby Girl, Name Her Samisha Shetty Kundra

Bollywood News

Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple took to Instagram to announce the news and that they have named her Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra blessed with a baby girl, name her Samisha Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have become parents for the second time. The couple welcomed a daughter who they have named Samisha Shetty Kundra. 

READ: Farah Khan Reveals Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Rejected Chaiyya Chaiyya Song

Samisha was born on February 15.  

The couple shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the baby holding her parent’s finger, they wrote how their prayers were answered, and how they were ‘thrilled’ with gratitude to announce the arrival of their ‘little angel.’ 

READ: Shilpa Shetty: Saree Draping Styles To Steal From The 'Dhadkan' Girl

Raj wrote how happy he was to share the news about welcoming the ‘newest member of the family.’ 

Here's the post

Shilpa termed her as the ‘Junior SSK in the house😇’ while explaining the meaning of her name, ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have” and Misha in Russian meant ‘someone like God’ and called her ‘Goddess Laxmi.’ 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

READ: Karwachauth: Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Shine Bright

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra got married in 2009. They welcomed their first child, a son named Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012. 

READ: Shilpa Shetty & Kareena Kapoor Flaunt 'killer Jawlines' In New Pic

 

 

