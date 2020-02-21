Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra blessed with a baby girl, name her Samisha Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have become parents for the second time. The couple welcomed a daughter who they have named Samisha Shetty Kundra.
READ: Farah Khan Reveals Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Rejected Chaiyya Chaiyya Song
Samisha was born on February 15.
The couple shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the baby holding her parent’s finger, they wrote how their prayers were answered, and how they were ‘thrilled’ with gratitude to announce the arrival of their ‘little angel.’
READ: Shilpa Shetty: Saree Draping Styles To Steal From The 'Dhadkan' Girl
Raj wrote how happy he was to share the news about welcoming the ‘newest member of the family.’
Shilpa termed her as the ‘Junior SSK in the house😇’ while explaining the meaning of her name, ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have” and Misha in Russian meant ‘someone like God’ and called her ‘Goddess Laxmi.’
|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love
READ: Karwachauth: Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Shine Bright
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra got married in 2009. They welcomed their first child, a son named Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012.
READ: Shilpa Shetty & Kareena Kapoor Flaunt 'killer Jawlines' In New Pic
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.