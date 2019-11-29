Farah Khan Reveals Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Rejected Chaiyya Chaiyya Song

The well-known choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan was recently spotted at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. At the event, Farah spoke to the audience and media about her journey from being a choreographer to a director during a session at the ongoing film festival. The filmmaker also spoke at length about her iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se and also shared some interesting anecdotes about the difficulties the team faced during the iconic song shoot.

The choreographer went on sharing her shoot experience and said that they did not get the permission to shoot the song at the station. But somehow the team managed to shoot the whole song on the top of the train. The shoot went on for four days and they were glad at the end that no one fell while shooting.

The iconic song features Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh khan. Farah further shared that before approaching Malaika for the song she approached Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and several other actors but all of them denied due to one or the other issues. And lastly, Malaika agreed to do the song and gained popularity instantly for her dance and traditional look in the song.

Farah Khan further said that she is very fed up of the remix trend that is going on right now in the film industry. She said that she does not understand why are they making remakes of the original songs and that this a call that the music company has taken and it is majorly because it makes people nostalgic. She further added that a retro song os something that one will always enjoy. While bringing something new will take some time to grow. The choreographer recently choreographed a remake of Govinda and Raveena Tandon's iconic song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare for Kartiya Aaaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Farah also shared her dream of making Hollywood actor Tom Cruise dance. But apart from that, the director had already bought almost all-stars from Bollywood in one frame for Deewangi Deewangi song from her directorial Om Shanti Om that starred Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. While this was a great achievement for her as many directors still could not take such a great move. She also shared that she really wanted Aamir Khan to be a part of but he was busy at that time with his Taare Zameen Par movie and so could not make it.

