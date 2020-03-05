Cheating Complaint Lodged Against Actor Shilpa Shetty, Husband Raj Kundra

A cheating complaint has been lodged against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Mumbai. The couple has been accused of cheating through a gold trading company that used to be run by them before.

Sachin Joshi, an NRI businessman has lodged a complaint against them with the Khar Police. In his complaint, he alleged being cheated by Satyug Gold Private Limited, a gold trading company, formerly run by Kundra. As per reports, other officials of SGPL, namely Ganpati Chaudhary, Mohammed Saifi and others have also been named in the complaint.

Joshi was also quoted as stating by a news agency that the company offered a five-year ‘gold card’ at discounted rate, which was redeemable after the period. He claimed that when he arrived to redeem his asset, he realised that the company was shut and all other ways to contact its officials turned futile.

Joshi said as per information available on Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) website, he found that Shetty and Kundra had resigned by November 2017. He also claimed that he suffered a loss of 18.58 lakh in the scheme.

This is not the only case pending against Raj Kundra. Actor Poonam Pandey recently filed a complaint against him for receiving inappropriate calls over her number being registered on an app managed by Raj Kundra.

Kundra also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate over business deals with alleged D-Company members a few months ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

