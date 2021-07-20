Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Faces Netizens' Fury As 'right Choices' Bio Goes Viral

After Shilpa Shetty's Husband and Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police in an alleged porn film racket, the businessman's Twitter bio went viral on social media. In his bio, Raj Kundra writes that 'life is all about making the right choices'. The message in Raj Kundra's bio became the hub of ridicule after netizens questioned how his alleged involvement in being the 'key conspirator' in creating and shooting porn films was a 'right choice'.

Netizens call out Kundra

LIFE IS ABOUT MAKING RIGHT CHOICES

Says Raj Kundra.



He made his choices & now shall face it.



You all guys, beware.



Easy money is not good money.



Need is fine, greed is Sin. — Rajnish Sharma 🇮🇳 (@rajnish1Midas) July 19, 2021

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra for making obscene film. (life is about making the right choices 😂)



शिल्पा शेट्टी#ShilpaShetty#RajKundraArrest#shilpashettykundra pic.twitter.com/70LOpc37ZG — Dhirendra Giri (@DhirendraGG) July 20, 2021

Raj Kundra wanted to be a director so he just chose the ‘right choice’

😂😂😂😂#RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/aft5qLM92x — Ravi Soni (जेठालाल का रिश्तेदार) (@ravi67ravi) July 20, 2021

So Raj Kundra's Bio reads "Life is about making right choices" ... And boy what a choice has he made !!!! #RajKundra — Shivam Srivastava (@ShivamSrivstv05) July 19, 2021

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested

According to a statement by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Raj Kundra 'appears to be the main conspirator' in a case to do with the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps. He was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Monday evening, following which he was arrested.

The statement issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale reads, "He is being questioned in a case registered in February 2021, which relates to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some applications. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress, please."

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/LbtBfG4jJc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

The case details are as follows: Cr No 103/2021, u/s 292, 293, 420, 34 Indian Penal Code, u/s 67, 67A Information Technology Act, u/s 2(g), 3, 4, 6, 7 Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, registered at Malwani police station on 4 February 2021. The porn film racket has so far seen the arrest of 9 persons, including the key accused Umesh Kamat and actor Gehana Vasisth.

