Shilpa Shetty's Sis Shamita Shetty Assures Her 'This Too Shall Pass' Amid Raj Kundra Case

Shilpa Shetty's younger sister and actor Shamita Shetty has come out in her support amid the Raj Kundra's pornography case. On July 23, Shilpa Shetty's comeback comedy-drama flick, Hungama 2 premiered on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. However, Shilpa's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra continues to remain in the judicial custody until July 27, for allegations of producing a porn racket. As Shilpa Shetty tries to put a brave face, sister Shamita extends all her support to her.

Shamita Shetty extends support to elder sister Shilpa Shetty

The Zeher actor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a poster of Shilpa's film, Hungama 2. Shamita tried assuring Shilpa with her latest post by writing "this too shall pass". She penned a long caption that began with, "All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has!." She continued, "Love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling. All the best to the entire team of '#hungama2'."

Earlier on July 23, Shilpa Shetty also shared a post on the photo-sharing site and urged her fans to watch her movie. She shared the film's poster and wrote a long caption. She had written, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, 'The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.' Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you."

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through a mobile application. Kundra had joined hands with his UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi and used the Hotshot app to publish all the content. The Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said, "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this." The case was first registered in the month of February 2021 with Crime Branch Mumbai.

Talking about Shilpa's film, Hungama 2 is a romantic-comedy-drama helmed by Priyadarshan. The film is loosely based on 1994's Malayalam release, Minnaram. It features Shilpa, Paresh Rawal, Mee_zaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. The film also marks the comeback of Priyadarshan after eight years.

IMAGE: SHAMITA SHETTY/ SHLIPA SHETTY INSTAGRAM

