Shilpa Shirodkar: 5 Films Of The Actor To Watch On Her Birthday

Shilpa Shirodkar has worked in Bollywood films from 1989 to 2000. She made her comeback on television in 2013. The actor was born on November 20, 1969. On the occasion of her birthday, read to know a few of her best films.

Shilpa Shirodkar best films

Kishen Kanhaiya

Release in 1990, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Vikas Anand, Bindu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Shilpa Shirodkar. Twin brothers are separated at birth and in adulthood, their identities are swapped. Shilpa played the Radha, a servant and love interest of Kishan. The movie was directed by Rakesh Roshan and written by Ravi Kapoor and Mohan Kaul.

Bewafa Sanam

Shilpa Shirodkar was seen playing Mamta Prasad Shukla. The story revolves Sundar, who is sent to prison under false pretences. Later during his imprisonment, Sundar finds that his fiancée, Sheetal, is going to marry another man. Sundar then plans to kill her in a fit of rage. The movie also stars Krishan Kumar, Sagar and Aruna Irani with others. Directed by Gulshan Kumar it was a romance drama. The movie has chartbuster songs like O Dil Todke Hasti Ho, Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka and Ishq Mein Hum Tumhein Kya Batayen.

Gopi Kishan

Directed by Mukesh Duggal, it is an action comedy-drama film. It stars Sunil Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, and Shilpa Shirodkar along with others. Policeman Gopi's look-alike Kishan, who is a criminal, learns about the former and uses his identity to his advantage as he tries to find his father. This results in Gopi reaping the benefits. Sunil Shetty played the double role of Gopi and Kishan. Shilpa was seen as, Chanda, Kishan’s wife.

Aankhen

The movie has a big cast of Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Raj Babbar, Kader Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shakti Kapoor, Raageshwari and Shilpa Shirodkar with others. The story is about two good-for-nothing brothers get involved in a conspiracy which leads to political assassination and tries their best to save the country. The action comedy film is directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee.

Hum

Enraged by his father's death at the hands of Bakhtawar, Tiger vows to murder him but is stopped by Inspector Giridhar. Giridhar then kills Bakhtawar's family and blames Tiger for it. The movie had a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, and others. Shilpa Shirodkar essayed the role of Anita Pratap Sinha. The film has chartbuster songs like Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Jumma Chumma De De, which are still fresh in many minds.

