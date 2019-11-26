Shloka Mehta Appears In A Beautiful Pink And Gold Lehenga; Check Out Pictures

There is a new celebrity in town who could serve the perfect inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. Be it a wedding, or a get-together, Shloka Mehta is here to save the day. For those unaware, Shloka is the wife of Akash Ambani; the two got married earlier in March this year in a lavish affair. The grand marriage ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, sportsmen from the Indian cricket team. and politicians. Shloka Mehta was dressed in a custom, hand-embroidered lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Shloka Mehta has been inspiring women with all the fashionable outfits of late and is here to give yet another fashion inspiration with her lehenga. Pictures of Shloka Mehta, stunning in a beautiful pink and gold lehenga choli, set social media on fire as her fans just cannot forgo from drooling over her beautiful attire. Shloka Mehta wore the beautiful pink and gold lehenga to the Sangeet ceremony of her brother-in-law Arjun Kothari.

Shloka Mehta stuns in a pink and gold lehenga choli for a wedding ceremony

Mrs. Akash Ambani can be seen wearing a sequined sleeveless blouse which she paired with a pink lehenga. The ensemble was designed by the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She accessorised the outfit with a neckpiece and earrings set. Shloka Mehta kept it light with her make-up and tied her hair in a ponytail.

