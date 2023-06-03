Shobhaa De Lauds Kangana Ranaut For Slamming 'airport Look Nonsense'

Renowned author and columnist Shobhaa De recently expressed her support for Kangana Ranaut's bold stance against the popular 'airport look' trend. De praised the actress for being the voice that finally called out the "nonsense" surrounding this fashion phenomenon. Her statement came shortly after Ranaut exposed the fashion industry and made the decision to bid farewell to the airport look.

The author took to her social media and penned a note. She tweeted, "About time a star spoke up and debunked the 'airport look' nonsense. Thanks for frankly exposing the pressure exerted by foreign brands exploiting desi insecurity at the expense of our craft communities."

(Shobhaa De reacts to Kangana Ranaut's statement on airport looks | Image: Shobhaa De/Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut calls herself a 'victim of capitalism'

(Kangana Ranaut blames herself from starting airport look | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

On June 2, Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of photos. The actress opened up about the airport look trend and blamed herself for starting it. She posted her airport looks over the years and called herself a 'victim of capitalism'. Adding further, she said that she was brainwashed by the magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a Western woman.

She wrote, "Brainwashed by magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a western woman. So I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes, always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment. While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death."

(Kangana Ranaut shares photos of her airport looks over the years | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

"Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me, and guess what, I fall for the trap. Now more than style it's about brands, even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and traditions of an entire civilisation,' Kangana added.

She concluded, "If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like? Bye bye airport looks. we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!”