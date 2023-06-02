Kangana Ranaut Blames Herself For Starting Airport Looks Trend: Was Brainwashed By...

Kangana Ranaut shared a series of posts reflecting on the airport look trend and why she is bidding adieu to it. The Manikarnika star posted pictures of her airport looks over the years, reflecting on how she was "brainwashed" by the fashion industry and magazine editors to look like a "western woman". She called herself a "victim of capitalism" and talked about how she did not pay heed to the environmental impact of her choices.

Kangana pointed out how she perpetuated the trend of promoting international brands at the cost of local weavers and handicraft industry. She said how it became a vanity issue for her when a price tag came to be associated with everything she wore. In the end, she pointed out how every clothing choice she makes now is based on how much Indians are benefitting from it.

Kangana Ranaut says she was 'brainwashed'

Sharing her airport looks in Western outfits, Kangana pointed out how fashion brands "hijack the culture and tradition of an entire civilisation" by giving out free clothing and bags. Over her pictures, she wrote, "Brainwashed by magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a western woman. So I only fill the pockets of international designers." Accepting that she was ashamed of repeating her clothes, she continued, "Ashamed to repeat clothes, always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment." She added that while the system hailed her for being a fashionista, she was encouraged to promote international brands. "While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death."

She added, "Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me, and guess what, I fall for the trap. Now more than style it's about brands, even for a genuinely stylish person." In the note, she revealed that the brands make people work for free by sending bags and clothes. "Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and traditions of an entire civilisation.”

Kangana Ranaut bids adieu to airport looks

Sharing a collage of her airport looks, the actress questioned, “If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?” Bidding goodbye to the airport trend, she wrote, “Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!”

For the past few years, Kangana Ranaut has been snapped sporting traditional outfits such as salwar-kurta and sarees. On the work front, she has been busy with the shoot of Emergency, which she is also directing.