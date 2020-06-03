Shoojit Sircar Reveals Why He Chose Lucknow Over Delhi For 'Gulabo Sitabo' Shooting

Shoojit Sircar, in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, revealed that his upcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is set in Lucknow. When asked the reason for it, Shoojit said that while developing the story of the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, he and Juhi Chaturvedi (co-writer) had two options- Delhi or Lucknow. Since Juhi is from Lucknow, they thought of setting the movie in Lucknow.

Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo narrates a whimsical tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. In the interview, Shoojit Sircar revealed that he has tried to create a never-seen-before experience of Lucknow in the film. Shoojit Sircar further exclaimed Gulabo Sitabo as a character-based film and called it a satire.

Shoojit Sircar, further in the interview, revealed that the name of the film too is inspired from Lucknow. He said that Gulabo Sitabo is the metaphor for Lucknow. Gulabo Sitabo is a native puppet show held in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead is one of the first Bollywood movies to release on an OTT platform due to the pandemic. Talking more about the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar revealed that the film would be dubbed into 15 languages including Persian, French, Portuguese, and Spanish. Gulabo Sitabo will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Recently, Shoojit Sircar wrapped up the shooting of his next with Vicky Kaushal. The movie titled Sardar Udham Singh is reported to be based on revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is slated to hit the marquee on January 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. Thereafter, Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Aankhen 2, among others in the pipeline. Whereas, Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to announce his next project.

