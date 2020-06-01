Shoojit Sircar Opens Up About 'Shoebite', Says 'Happy That People Are Talking About It'

Shoojit Sircar, in his recent media interview with an online portal, expressed his happiness over the talk his stalled movie Shoebite is generating on Twitter. In the interview with the portal, Shoojit Sircar also requested the makers to consider the thought of releasing the film on an OTT platform. Shoebite that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead with Sarika, Dia Mirza, and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles was Shoojit's second film after his directorial debut.

The movie was supposed to hit the marquee after Shoojit Sircar's debut movie Yahaan (2005). However, the film was embroiled in a legal tussle, which caused the delay in release. According to reports, the legal tussle between media giants 20th Century Fox and Disney has stalled the release of the film.

In 2018, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to request to the makers to release the movie. Following this, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too joined Bachchan. Recently Kashyap asked the makers to sort for a digital release because the lockdown prevails and theatrical release is impossible. However, the makers have not responded as of yet.

T 2753 - PLEASE .. PLEASE ... PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..🙏🙏 don't KILL creativity !! pic.twitter.com/wSlpABMkx6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018

Shoebite that is reported to be based on an M Night Shyamalan’s 1992 script narrates the tale of a 60-year-old man who goes on a journey of self-discovery after his wife slips into a comma. The film that was shot in two years had been in the rack for more than a decade. Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar is gearing up for the release of his next Gulabo Sitabo.

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates a whimsical tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is one of the first Bollywood movies to release on an OTT platform due to the pandemic. The Shoojit Sircar directorial will hit the OTT platform on June 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shoojit Sircar is currently working on Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh. The movie that narrates the tale of freedom fighter Udham Singh is reportedly in post-production. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is shot across different continents and countries like Europe, Russia, London, Ireland, Germany, and India. The upcoming movie is reportedly slated to hit the silver screens in January 2021.

