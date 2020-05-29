Shoojit Sircar Speaks About Criticism From Theatre Owners On Gulabo Sitabo's OTT Release

Shoojit Sircar is all set to release his next film Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on Amazon Prime. However, many theatre owners were not in favour of this move done by the filmmaker. Following this move, many other filmmakers also opted to release their films on OTT platforms. Several other films too have been reportedly considering releasing films online instead of the traditional theatre release.

Shoojit Sircar speaks about theatre owners' points amid releasing Gulabo Sitabo online

Also Read | Shoojit Sircar Says No One Recognised Amitabh Bachchan During 'Gulabo Sitabo' Shooting

Speaking to a news portal, Shoojit Sircar admitted that his decision invited quite a bit of disagreement among theatre owners who at the time felt betrayed. However, the filmmaker added that once a decision has been made, there has to be no scope for fear. Shoojit Sircar added that this move was not about being brave but to rather adapt to changing times. Sircar then spoke about the statement released by owners of Inox who warned the filmmakers of “Retributive Measures”. Shoojit Sircar said that he understands the discomfort they have felt. He added that he too would probably feel the same way if he were in their position.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Maharashtra Police's 'Gulabo Sitabo' Meme

However, the director maintained the fact that to release his film on digital was not his personal choice. He added that if it would not be for the nationwide lockdown and safety measures, he would release the film in theatres. Further on, the filmmaker added that he had considered releasing the film on digital after the initial April 17 release date. However, there seemed to be no solution or an alternative for theatres opening up anytime soon, thus with little to no options, the makers decided to release the film on digital. According to a news portal, Shoojit Sircar added that he works on one film at a time and when he finishes the film, he takes care of the finances received and moves on to the next film.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From 'Kabhi Kabhie' & 'Gulabo Sitabo' Sets

The director upheld his point by saying that he has no films in the bank to fall back on. He also pointed out that he has had a history of his films not getting released and gave an example of Shoebite. Further on, Shoojit Sircar mentioned that he was impressed with the way Amazon Prime authorities said that they would promote his film like a big cinema release. Sircar added that he felt amazing that his film was about to be released in over 200 countries in multiple languages. Further on, the director said that the theatre business will not suffer if a few film release on OTT platforms, according to a news portal. He then added that the binge-watching culture cannot affect theatres as the experience of going to a cinema hall itself is an amazing one.

Also Read | 'Yes, The Nose Is Fake', Says Amitabh Bachchan On His 'Gulabo Sitabo' Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.