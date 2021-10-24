Shoojit Sircar On Why He Turned Down Offer For ‘Vicky Donor 2’: ‘I Will Fail Miserably’

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently revealed in an interview that he was offered a huge sum of money to make the sequel of his 2012 hit film Vicky Donor, but turned it down.

He mentioned that he did so as he did not believe he would make the film again. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Shoojit Sircar on turning down a massive sum of money for the sequel of Vicky Donor

As reported by PTI, during a virtual session of the India Film Project (IFP), Sircar said that he was 'offered loads of money' to make a sequel of the film. He also said that he had 'never imagined that kind of money would be offered' to him for the film but also shared that he turned it down. The director said he wasn't sure if he was capable to make the film again and said he would 'fail miserably'.

Vicky Donor was Sircar's third feature and he went on work on films, including Madras Cafe, Piku, October, and his latest, Sardar Udham after it. He mentioned that he approaches films like a calling, something he wanted to make without following a pattern. He compared his life as a director to listening to a song. He mentioned that when one likes a particular song, they listen to it over and over again and the song changes their life for a particular period of time. He mentioned that that is exactly what cinema is to him. He mentioned that he works on a particular idea that consumes him.

The director's most recent film was the Vicky Kaushal starter, Sardar Udham. The actor took on the titular role of the freedom fighter, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The director mentioned that the toughest part of the film was to get the right cast for it. The makers of the film initially wished to cast Irrfan Khan in the film, but the actor exited the project owing to his ill health and passed away last April after his battle with cancer. The director mentioned that it was a 'conflict and a challenge' to move on from Irrfan to Vicky for the role in the film. He mentioned that it was a step-by-step process and Kaushal did not look at the opportunity as replacing Khan, as he was in his 'own league' and Irrfan's were shoes no one could fill.

With input from PTI

