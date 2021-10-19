Shoojit Sircar's 'Shoebite' Starring Amitabh Bachchan On Hold Since 2009; 'makes Me Sad'

Shoojit Sircar is currently basking in the success of his latest film Sardar Udham Singh, based on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter played by Vicky Kaushal. The ace director has been garnering praises for his filmmaking from fans and critics alike. However, Shoojit still awaits the release of a decade-old film Shoebite starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

The unreleased film, which charts the story of a man in his early 60s has been on hold since 2009 due to an altercation between different partners of the film regarding its rights. According to a report by Mid Day, the director has revealed that Disney, Fox Star Studios, as well as some writers and collaborators on board the project, are yet to give their NOCs and permissions for the film to see the light of day.

Shoojit Sircar's Shoebite stuck since 2009

The director further explained that the film's rights, which were originally held by UTV, were later taken over by Disney. He added that Disney's representatives told the makers that the Hollywood partners were unsure about the film's Hindi release. Shoojit, who recently collaborated with Big B for Gulabo Sitabo, stated that the unreleased film still comes up in a discussion with the actor, who puts his heart and soul into every project.

Any mention of the film saddens the director, who iterated that Disney and Fox should do something about this release. He also revealed that only the post-production work on the film is left. Reportedly, Shoebite is based on the Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s story, Labour of Love. The film's rights were sold to 20th Century Fox Studios in 1994, post which it was picked up by UTV. However, Shyamalan ardently wanted to make the screen adaption in the US first.

Meanwhile, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host is gearing up for the release of his film Mayday, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. He will also essay an important role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Apart from these, Big B also has Project K, The Intern, Goodbye, and Uunchai in his kitty.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @SHOOJIT SIRCAR)