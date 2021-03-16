Shooting Of Movie 'Hindutva' Underway; Anup Jalota, Dipika Chikhlia Among Cast Members

Known for his bhajans, Anup Jalota along with his singing skills, the veteran is also using his acting skills, as he signed some films revolving around terms and persons related to religion recently. After enacting the role of Satya Sai Baba, he is now set to feature in the movie titled Hindutva.

Anup Jalota to star in Hindutva

Anup Jalota took to Twitter to share that he was shooting for the movie in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The singer stated that he was playing the role of the hero’s father.

Sharing a photo from the sets, he stated that he was enjoying the shooting, which was nearing completion. Jalota also credited the director Karan Razdan, for extracting good work from his actors, and making it feel comfortable and a 'cakewalk' for him.

The venture had been launched in the presence of then Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with a poster in February. Veteran singer Daler Mehndi was among the star guests at the event.

The movie also stars Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia, who is synonymous for the role of Sita in the iconic TV show. She had also shared a photo from the Muhurat ceremony.

Muhurt of my new film@hindutva@karanrazdan pic.twitter.com/PyJxF6f2VG — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) February 15, 2021

A poster with a title in the backdrop of the India tricolour had also been launched. Anupam Kher had sent his best wishes to the makers then.

Wishing Good luck to my dearest @KaranRazdan7 for the launch of his new movie #Hindutva today. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸŒº pic.twitter.com/xcKz7Rylwi — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 15, 2021

The movie stars Ashish Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoria and Ankit Raj as well.

Meanwhile, among the other ventures for Anup Jalota include the sequel of the story on spiritual guru Satya Sai Baba. He will not just star in, but also direct the sequel Satya Sai Baba after the cast celebrated a success event for it.