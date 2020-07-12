Shraddha Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Enna Sona' Song BTS; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, is herself one of the A-listed actors in the industry today. Having spent 10 years in the movie industry, Shraddha Kapoor has done some great work with some appreciated actors and moviemakers. In 2017, Shraddha Kapoor was seen playing the lead character in Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu, alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. OK Jaanu did well at the box office and was enjoyed by the young age-group of audience. Not only did the current generation love the movie but they also loved the songs of the movie. Here are the behind the scenes from the romantic and soothing song, Enna Sona from OK Jaanu. Read ahead to know more-

Enna Sona BTS

Enna Sona is a beautiful slow song from the movie OK Jaanu. The song is sung by A. R. Rahman. The lyrics of the song are by Gulzar. A. R. Rahman is also the music director of the song.

In the video, lead actor of the movie, Shraddha Kapoor is seen saying that Enna Sona is a very beautiful song. The lead actor of the movie, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen said that when they first heard the song they were like “this is it”. He said that the song is kind of soulful and romantic. Shraddha Kapoor said that the song is a romantic ballet of sorts.

Ravi K Chandran, the cinematographer of the movie is seen saying that the cast and crew of the song shot the song every day for around 30 days, picking up random moments from each day. Aditya Roy Kapur said that the song depicts the two characters having their own moments together, chilling, having evening tea together, doing yoga together, and more. He said that the balcony of the house they were shooting in has been used a lot in the song. Shraddha Kapoor said that she loves the instrument part of the song too and that it really compliments the singing.

About OK Jaanu

OK Jaanu is directed by Shaad Ali and casts Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Naseeruddin Shah as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Tara and Ali who have come to Mumbai in order to pursue their dreams. The two fall in love with each other and everything goes well until their starts to come in the way of their career.

