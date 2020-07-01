Shraddha Kapoor Is Better In The Lead With Varun Dhawan Or Rajkummar Rao?

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor. Today, Shraddha Kapoor has established herself as a leading actor in Bollywood. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most appreciated and critically acclaimed performances include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and more. She made her Bollywood debut with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

After giving back-to-back blockbuster movies, Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Having spent a decade in the industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with many great actors. Read on to know who out of Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao looks better with Shraddha Kapoor on screen. Read on:

Shraddha Kapoor with Varun Dhawan or Rajkummar Rao?

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were first seen together in Remo D’Souza’s dance drama Any Body Can Dance 2 (ABCD 2) in 2015. The movie is the second part of the Any Body Can Dance series but is not the continuation of the first movie. The movie also features Prabhu Deva as the lead character.

Based on a true story, the plot of the film revolves around the Fictitious Dance Group and depicts their journey. Any Body Can Dance 2 reportedly earned more than ₹100 crores at the box-office. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s pairing became the face of the Any Body Can Dance series.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were next seen together in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D in 2020. The movie is the third part of the Any Body Can Dance series but is not the continuation of the previous movie. The movie features Prabhu Deva as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the story of street dancers. The movie reportedly earned ₹97 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor were seen together on-screen for the first time in Amar Kaushik’s Stree in 2018. The film also cast Pankaj Tripathi as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around men in a small town of Chanderi, who are terrified of an evil spirit named Stree, which viciously attacks men at night. The movie is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s. The movie entered the ₹100 crores club at the box-office and was critically acclaimed.

