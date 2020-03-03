Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special : Meet The 'Stree' Actor's Biggest Cheerleader

Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today that is on March 3 and on this day several of her fans took to Twitter and Instagram to share their good wishes for the Street Dancer actor. She has been associated with the industry since a while now, but even before her debut, her biggest support-pillar in life has been her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. There are several instances over the years when Shraddha Kapoor was cheered on by her father.

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday is marked with father's milestone celebrations over the years

Shraddha Kapoor’s father Shakti Kapoor has been very vocal about Shraddha Kapoor’s career choices. He is nothing but supportive of her career decisions. See the post where he is seen encouraging Shraddha Kapoor for her film Stree. Shakti Kapoor shared the poster of the film.

Shakti Kapoor loves every avatar of Shraddha Kapoor. He is familiar with her films and also highly supports his daughter in her ventures. Here is Shakti Kapoor talking about her next Street Dancer 3D. He is proud that she will be part of a dance drama. He wrote in the caption, "My dancing angel" on the picture and shared it on his Instagram.

Shakti Kapoor also keeps a track of his daughter's films. In the following pictures, Shakti Kapoor mentions how his daughter's films are a 'blockbuster' according to him after the release of Chhichhore and Saaho. Shakti Kapoor congratulated his daughter with loads of love.

