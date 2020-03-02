'Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday Will Be Special' Reveals Daddy Shakti Kapoor

Besides the release of their much-anticipated film, Baaghi 3, Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor now have another reason to party hard this week. Tiger and Shraddha, who had last joined hands for Baaghi and The Flying Jatt, will also celebrate their birthdays this week. While Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday on Monday, actor Shraddha Kapoor will ring in her 33rd birthday on March 3. As fans are excited for Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday, the actor’s father, Shakti Kapoor is also planning something special for his daughter to celebrate the occasion. Here are the details.

In an interview with a leading daily, Shakti Kapoor revealed that he is planning something special to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. The Hindi cinema veteran added that he might take Shraddha for a holiday somewhere and needs to get the date fixed with the actor. Shakti Kapoor also confirmed that he will plan a trip abroad to make Shraddha Kapoor's birthday special.

Baaghi 3

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the much-anticipated action entertainer, Baaghi 3, which is the third instalment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. Take a look at the film's trailer:

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming projects

Shraddha last graced the big screen with Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D, which is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street dancers of India, who go on to become successful. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, and Aparshakti Khurrana in prominent roles.

