Shraddha Kapoor's On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Arjun Kapoor Or Farhan Akhtar?

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of the very popular Indian entertainer and actor, Shakti Kapoor. Even after being a starkid and having had an easy way into the entertainment industry, the actor has worked very hard and proved her talent. Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent performances include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and more.

Shraddha Kapoor's Bollywood debut was with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010). However, she rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013). Having spent ten years in the entertainment industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with many great actors and directors. Here is who out of Aditya Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar looks better with Shraddha Kapoor on-screen. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor looked better on-screen with Arjun Kapoor or Farhan Akhtar?

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have been seen together on-screen in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend (2017). The movie also cast Bollywood’s emerging actor Rhea Chakraborty as a part of the lead cast. The movie is based on Indian author, Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller novel of the same name. The plot of the film revolves around a simple and middle-class guy, Madhav who falls in love with a very rich and sophisticated girl, Riya. After struggling to convince Riya to be his girlfriend, Riya agrees to be his “half-girlfriend”. The movie was shot in many locations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Dumraon, Patna, Varanasi, Cape Town, and New York. The movie reportedly earned ₹90 crores at the box-office worldwide, becoming a commercial success.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor were seen together on-screen in Shujaat Saudagar’s Rock On 2 (2016). The movie is an addition to the Rock On movie series and a continuation of the first movie. Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai, and Shashank Arora also played prominent roles in the film. The plot of the film revolves around the story of the band, Magik, that reunites after a tragic incident tears them apart, with some new members. Reportedly, the movie was able to make only ₹20 crores at the box-office, scoring below average.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.