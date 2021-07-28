Shraddha Kapoor Clocks 2 Years Of Vegetarianism On World Nature Conservation Day

Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor is known for her activism to conserve nature and animals. Aiding the cause on a personal level, the actor decided to turn vegetarian in 2019 and continued to spread awareness for the cause. Clocking two years of Vegetarianism, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day 2021.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 2 years of Vegetarianism

The young actor has always been vocal about her love for nature and family and has participated in several environmental conservation events. Taking to her Instagram, Shraddha uploaded a video to observe World Nature Conservation Day with a strong message. Declaring going meat-free for over two years, the actor also divulged the health and mental benefits of practising Vegetarianism. She concluded her speech by saying "Live with compassion, Eat with compassion".

In a lengthy post, she wrote, "As we all celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, I wanted to share that I completed 2 years of being vegetarian on 21/7/21. I decided to turn vegetarian for my love for animals and our planet. It’s made me happier and healthier. 🙃 Here's celebrating 2 years of making a personal choice to #ChooseCompassion. Compassion towards animals, the environment, and myself. 💫💜".

Celebrities and netizens' reaction to Shraddha Kapoor

Several Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandes and Bhumi Pednekar came forward with their support to the young actor's notion. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, "The most amazing heart I know ♥️ m also trying so hard 😢 , soon soon ♥️". Netizens also lauded Shraddha's efforts to conserve nature. PETA India also applauded the actor writing, "Kudos to your compassionate choice! Thank you for inspiring millions to go meat-free for animals and the environment 💚".

Pic Credit: Shraddha Kapoor IG

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

After making her debut in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti, the actor appeared in successful movies like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi, Half Girlfriend, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. With two movies lined up for the upcoming years, the actor will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie opposite Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of a shapeshifting serpent.

She is also set to appear in the comedy-drama ChaalBaaz in London.

IMAGE- SHRADDHA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.