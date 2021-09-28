Shraddha Kapoor Extends Wishes To Her 'aaji' Lata Mangeshkar On 92nd Birthday

As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned a year older, actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her verified Instagram handle to drop a picture wishing her 'aaji (grandmother)' happy birthday. The picture comes from her family album that also features other members- Usha Mangeshkar, Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and others. See the picture below:

Shraddha Kapoor wishes her grand AAJI Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Shraddha Kapoor posted a family picture on Lata Mangeshkar's birthday. In the picture, she can be seen sitting next to the iconic singer and her sister, Usha Mangeshkar. Kapoor's mother Shivangi and her aunt and actor Padmini Kolhapure are also spotted at the family gathering. Sharing the adorable picture, Kapoor simply penned, "Happy birthday Lata aaji @lata_mangeshkar."

Shraddha Kapoor's late maternal grandfather and singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Didi's cousin. Thus, Kapoor addresses the singer as 'aaji.' Long back in 2017, Kapoor also posted an evergreen picture from her album. The snap featured her 'grand aajis.'

Lata Mangeshkar's birthday

Mangeshkar rings her 92nd birthday today. Recently during her interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the singer revealed that she is in no mood for birthday celebrations. She said that it has been one more year of the pandemic and it is her second birthday after Coronavirus has hit the entire world.

Many celebrities extended their warm wishes to 'Lata Didi.' Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing the iconic Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar a very Happy Birthday. Saal giraah mubaarak, Lata Didi.” Renowned singer KS Chitra also sent her greetings to the legendary playback singer and dropped a video message for her. The clip shows Chitra crooning the song Lag Jaa Gale from Woh Kaun Thi. The clip ends with Chitra wishing happy birthday.

PM Narendra Modi also dropped heartfelt wishes for the singer. He wrote, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata."

Singer Shaan called Mangeshkar the 'Goddess of swar and sangeet' and dropped a throwback picture.

