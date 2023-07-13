Shraddha Kapoor Has A Hilarious Response To Kim Kardashian's Spooky Selfie

Kim Kardashian recently made a spooky discovery while scrolling through her phone. A mirror selfie of the reality TV star featured a mysterious silhouette, which looked like a woman standing by the window. The internet users, however, gave the spooky encounter a hilarious spin. Actress Shraddha Kapoor too chimed in on the fun.

3 things you need to know

Fans are calling the woman's silhouette spotted by Kim Kardashian's window, Stree, the character played by Shraddha Kapoor in the 2018 film of the same name.

Shraddha Kapoor will be reprising her role in Stree 2.

The actress recently left for Chanderi, Madya Pradesh to commence the first filming schedule of the horror-comedy film.

Kim Kardashian visited by Stree?

Netizens recently had a field day as Kim's selfie featuring a 'spirit' hit the internet. Direct comparisons were drawn between the woman by Kim's window and Shraddha Kapoor's character Stree. The actress in the film also made her presence felt through distant shadows and the overall silhouette seen in Kim's selfie eerily, but at the same time hilariously, resembled the same.

(Shraddha Kapoor makes a Stree reference in relation to Kim Kardashian's spooky mirror selfie | Image: shraddhakapoor/Instagram)



Shraddha Kapoor too, joined in on the fun. Sharing a post featuring this hilarious logic, she wrote, "Woh Stree hai... Woh kahin bhi pohonch sakti hai" followed by a spate of laughing emojis. Separately, Shraddha will be reprising the role in Stree 2 which is currently being filmed in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian's spooky selfie

On a more serious note, the selfie at hand left Kardashian truly perplexed. She had found the week-old picture in her gallery while scrolling through photos and was left disturbed when she discovered who or what was sharing the frame with her. Sharing the picture with her fans and followers, Kim said, "Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window." While some were spooked, others found it hilarious. There, however, has been no logical explanation behind the abrupt silhouette seen in the photo.